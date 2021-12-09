There simply isn’t a better team in world football at the moment in either the men’s or the women’s game.

Barcelona’s women’s team are unstoppable in every single competition, and are building on their incredible success of last season where they took on all-comers and won the treble in emphatic style.

If anything, they’re looking even more ominous this season.

Having beaten Arsenal 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium, the Catalans ensured that they would finish top of the Women’s Champions League Group C, having won all five games to date, scoring 19 and conceding just one.

Only PSG can boast a better record by virtue of the fact that they didn’t yet concede any.

The French giants can’t compare domestically however.

Their record of nine wins out of 10 with 34 goals scored and six conceded, compares with Barca’s 12 wins out of 12, and 72 goals scored, with just three conceded.

It’s difficult to see anyone stopping them when they are in this kind of mood.

One thing is certain. It will be a very special team that eventually does so. With just one game lost in the league last season, we can almost certainly be assured that the team will be aiming to ensure an unbeaten campaign this time around.