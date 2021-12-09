Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out of playing football until next year after being diagnosed with a lung problem.

Kimmich has developed the problem after he caught Covid-19 last month, as per the BBC.

Just before he caught the virus in October the 26-year-old said that he had not been vaccinated against it.

The Germany international was initially told to self isolate after coming into contact with a positive case, but then missed his club sides next four games after contracting a positive test result.

Kimmich was the subject of some controversy for his comments about getting the vaccine in October, admitting that scepticism towards the vaccine’s safeness had prevented him from getting the jab up to that point.

However. he did also say he would probably get the jab at some point in the future.

Kimmich, who can play in midfield and defence, has widely been regarded as one of the best players in the world at right-back or defensive midfield so will be a big miss for Bayern until his return to action before the German winter break.