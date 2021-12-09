Liverpool prepare mammoth transfer bid that is likely to have repercussions for Chelsea & Man Utd

Liverpool reportedly look to be stepping up their interest in an ambitious transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The England international looks like one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment and could be a dream signing for most top clubs.

According to Todo Fichajes, Liverpool now look ready to bid as much as €105million for Bellingham in order to get in ahead of other giants of the European game.

The Reds would undoubtedly benefit from signing a top midfielder like Bellingham to help them replace Georginio Wijnaldum, as well as giving them a long-term successor to the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner as well.

This could be a blow for Manchester United and Chelsea, however, who have also been linked strongly with the 18-year-old in the past by 90min and others.

If these teams miss out on Bellingham, the race for other midfielders will surely only get even more tense in the months ahead, as signings also look necessary in that position at both Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

Todo Fichajes have also linked United and Chelsea with West Ham’s Declan Rice, so it will now be even more important to win the race for his signature if Bellingham ends up at Anfield.