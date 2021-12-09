Liverpool prepare mammoth transfer bid that is likely to have repercussions for Chelsea & Man Utd

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool reportedly look to be stepping up their interest in an ambitious transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The England international looks like one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment and could be a dream signing for most top clubs.

According to Todo Fichajes, Liverpool now look ready to bid as much as €105million for Bellingham in order to get in ahead of other giants of the European game.

The Reds would undoubtedly benefit from signing a top midfielder like Bellingham to help them replace Georginio Wijnaldum, as well as giving them a long-term successor to the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner as well.

This could be a blow for Manchester United and Chelsea, however, who have also been linked strongly with the 18-year-old in the past by 90min and others.

Jude Bellingham is being linked with Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Fabrizio Romano names three Serie A stars he expects to become Premier League transfer targets
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr absolutely decks pitch invader in one of the best videos you’ll see all year
Liverpool given hope of securing major midfielder transfer

If these teams miss out on Bellingham, the race for other midfielders will surely only get even more tense in the months ahead, as signings also look necessary in that position at both Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

Todo Fichajes have also linked United and Chelsea with West Ham’s Declan Rice, so it will now be even more important to win the race for his signature if Bellingham ends up at Anfield.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.