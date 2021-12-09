German club Borussia Dortmund are confident of winning the race to sign wonderkid Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi, who currently plays his football for Austrian side RB Salzburg, has been one of Europe’s most in form teenagers this season.

The 19-year-old has scored 15 goals in all competitions already, including three goals in six Champions League games that have also come with a brace of assists, including one for the decisive goal that put Salzburg through to the knockout rounds.

As a result, Adeyemi has attracted a lot of interest, including from the likes of Liverpool (Liverpool Echo).

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, German side Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign the youngster and are confident of completing the move in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund main target is Karim Adeyemi. There’s still nothing agreed with RB Salzburg but BVB are leading the race and feeling confident to sign Adeyemi, they consider him as ‘priority signing’ as reported yesterday. ?? #BVB Deal planned for summer and not for January. https://t.co/lxnCOuOXF1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2021

This is most likely in preparation of the club losing Erling Haaland for a big fee in the summer, with the Norwegian looking like he can reach the very top of world football.

Coincidentally, Haaland was also a purchase from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

Considering the 21-year-old has scored 74 goals and provided 19 assists in 72 games for the Germans, it should be safe to say that it was business well done.

So with their recent purchase history in mind it makes sense that Dortmund would want to try and repeat the trick.