Chelsea players are reportedly ‘bewildered’ at the fact that Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract situation has not yet been resolved.

The experienced Spaniard is supposedly keen to stay at Stamford Bridge, but remains in the dark over his future, according to Eurosport, who add that this saga seems to have baffled some of his team-mates.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can end up sorting this out, but the players’ concern over this situation is surely justified, and will be shared by many of the club’s fans.

Not only is Azpilicueta a legendary figure at Chelsea, but his future is in doubt at the same time as two other key defenders – Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues surely can’t be ready to risk losing Azpilicueta when it looks like Rudiger is also likely to be on his way out of the club, though Eurosport hint at more optimism over keeping hold of Christensen.

Thomas Tuchel has done a superb job since taking over at Chelsea, but his efforts could be undermined by the club’s poor handling of this situation, which seems to be unsettling his squad.

If CFC want to remain a serious and ambitious club, they surely need to be doing better in this kind of situation and do all they can to keep important players, or else they’ll face a very challenging rebuilding job in defence next summer.