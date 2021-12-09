Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is reportedly a transfer target for AC Milan, according to a report from Sempre Milan.

This is the latest in a long line of transfer rumours involving Christensen, with the Denmark international nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

There had recently been some slightly more optimistic news on this front from Chelsea’s point of view, with speculation that Christensen was edging closer to an agreement on a new deal with the Blues.

Still, Milan now seem keen to try to pounce for the 25-year-old, in what could be another smart raid on Chelsea after the signing of Fikayo Tomori earlier this year.

Christensen has been a key player for Chelsea and would surely strengthen this Milan side, but fans of the west London giants will no doubt be hoping his future can be resolved before this becomes a serious risk.

Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are also set to be free agents in the summer, so there could be a mini defensive crisis brewing for the club.