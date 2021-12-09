Chelsea’s Sam Kerr absolutely decks pitch invader in one of the best videos you’ll see all year

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr is an absolute hero after brilliantly decking an annoying pitch invader.

Watch this superb video below as the Blues star shows this idiot just what she thinks of him by barging into him and knocking him down…

Having done this to a pitch invader, Sam Kerr is my new favourite person pic.twitter.com/xG2UPM2Sqs — Jack Reeve (@JackReeveTNC) December 9, 2021

Sam Kerr absolutely DECKED a pitch invader ?? (via @Bcoxy2012) pic.twitter.com/wJdiiVuKBX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2021

Chelsea star Kerr is in superb form this season, with the Australia international establishing herself as one of the finest players in the women’s game right now.

The 28-year-old recently scored a brace in Chelsea’s win over Arsenal in the FA Cup final.