With any team needing a strong defensive foundation from which to build, both Newcastle and Crystal Palace are preparing to do battle in January for a highly-rated defender that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in.

According to Jeunes Footeux, cited by Molineux News, the Ligue Un giants are even willing to pay as much as £30m for the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Ait-Nouri has put in some solid performances for the Midlands-based outfit this season, and they’d surely be loathe to lose him, however, like many clubs nowadays, if a good offer comes in, they are powerless to turn down the money.

If it’s a matter of funds for this particular transfer, then the only battle raging will be between PSG and Newcastle, two of the richest clubs in the world.

However, Patrick Vieira will point to the project which he is building at Palace and evidence just how well Ait-Nouri will fit into his plans.

It’s not clear as to the players preference at this stage, so it could be a busy January for all of the clubs involved.