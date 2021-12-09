Patrick Vieira oversaw a decent turnover of playing staff upon taking the Crystal Palace manager’s job in the summer.

With that in mind, their current 14th spot in the Premier League can only be considered as a positive.

There’s plenty of time left in the season for the Eagles to fly high, and given how well they’ve been playing in some games, that’s a distinct possibility.

Moreover, as the season progresses, the players will learn more about the French World Cup winner’s way of doing things and will hopefully be able to turn the many draws they’ve had thus far into wins.

Amongst all the Palace incomings and outgoings, it’s now been revealed that the South Londoners missed out on their main summer target, Jae-Sung Lee.

“He was right at the top of the wish list from the beginning,” Bild via HITC report Mainz director, Christian Heidel, as saying.

“When I called Lee’s agent, he was talking to a club from the Premier League.”

Frankly, it doesn’t appear to have hurt Palace too much at this stage, but it will be interesting to see if they go back in for the 29-year-old in January.