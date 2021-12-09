With just over half a season to go in the Premier League, Eddie Howe will be acutely aware as to the job he has on his hands to keep Newcastle in the English top-flight.

The Magpies are, despite only having won one of their opening 15 games, still not cast adrift of the rest of the league, and a run of reasonably decent results could see them climb up the table.

In order to do that, however, there needs to be a sea change in attitude from some of the players.

The hangover from the Steve Bruce era hasn’t gone away, and that’ll arguably be Howe’s biggest challenge.

A change of personnel to freshen up the dressing room could be just what’s required, and to that end, Chronicle Live have suggested that up to six players could be sold or sent on loan.

Freddie Woodman, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and Elliott Anderson could all find themselves surplus to requirements.

It would be quite the cull, but desperate times call for desperate measures.