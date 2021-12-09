Video: Elmas grabs his second and Napoli’s third as Leicester stare Europa League elimination in the face

Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester side are staring Europa League elimination in the face after going behind again in Naples.

After dragging themselves right back into the match against Napoli, yet more poor defending undid all of the visitors’ good work.

Elif Elmas, who had already scored on the night, bagged his second and Napoli’s third to give the Foxes a mountain to climb.

