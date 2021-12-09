Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher’s stance on ending Crystal Palace loan early

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly not expecting to return to Stamford Bridge early after his impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace.

The England international has enjoyed a superb spell at Selhurst Park and it looks like continuing to play in Patrick Vieira’s Eagles side is probably the best thing for his development.

Still, Gallagher had been linked with a possible early return to Chelsea according to recent reports, though football.london now state he doesn’t think that’s likely to happen.

They do add, however, that Gallagher would be willing to consider going back to the Blues if they did decide they needed him in the second half of the campaign.

Chelsea have a few injuries and could perhaps benefit from extra depth in the attacking midfield department, and Gallagher clearly looks like he’s good enough for a regular role in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

One imagines, however, that it’s more likely we’ll be seeing the 21-year-old back with CFC next season.