Arsenal chiefs set to fly to Italy for talks over attacker transfer

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in a potential transfer deal for Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international has not quite lived up to expectations in Turin despite looking like one of the most exciting young players in Europe during a spell at Parma.

It seems Arsenal still rate him highly, with club chiefs now supposedly preparing to jet off to Italy in an attempt to get this deal done, according to La Repubblica.

This could be a smart piece of business by the Gunners if they do manage to bring Kulusevski in, as Mikel Arteta looks in urgent need of more spark and creativity in his side.

Martin Odegaard joined in the summer but hasn’t quite got going yet, while Nicolas Pepe has fallen out of favour after some disappointing form.

This is leaving Arsenal overly reliant on young players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, with Arteta surely needing more options to rotate in that area of the pitch.

Kulusevski might be going through a difficult phase, but the 21-year-old still has time to turn his career around and could be a superb addition to Arteta’s squad if the Spanish tactician can get him firing again.