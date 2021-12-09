Journalist provides update on Leeds United’s January transfer plans

Leeds United are reportedly not expected to change their transfer plans despite the recent injuries piling up in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

It’s been a challenging season for the Yorkshire giants, with Bielsa not finding things have gone as smoothly in the Premier League this term as they did on their long-awaited return to the top flight last year.

Leeds have Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper out injured, while Patrick Bamford has also missed a lot of the season so far.

Still, it seems that this is unlikely to spark any major changes to Leeds’ plans for January, according to journalist Beren Cross.

Speaking on a Q&A on Leeds Live: “I still don’t think Bielsa would be minded to change his January requests with these injuries.

“He will see Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch as his cover for Cooper, Adam Forshaw is now fit to fill in for Phillips, while Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling mean Stuart Dallas can go into the middle, and Tyler Roberts or Rodrigo are in place to keep covering for Bamford.

“This is the way he sees things.”

