Despite a Covid outbreak that has affected seven players and also members of staff, Leicester City are still going to play their Thursday night Europa League fixture against Napoli.

Top of Group C heading into the game, just two points separates all four teams, so any number of scenarios are possible.

Brendan Rodgers’ side haven’t yet hit the heights in any competition this season, which will surely be a worry for the northern Irishman, though he will be buoyed by the return of one of his major players.

According to the official Leicester City website, Youri Tielemans has recovered from injury.

He’ll almost certainly have a huge part to play, as the Foxes go looking for the win which will guarantee them top spot and a place in the last 16 of the competition.

By the time of the knockout stages, Rodgers’ will have expected the team’s form to have improved.

They’ll need all of their big-game players fit and firing if they want to end the season well, however.