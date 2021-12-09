Video: ‘Many clubs are looking’ – Liverpool face a fight to land highly-rated England star

There’s no suggestion that Borussia Dortmund star and England international, Jude Bellingham, is anything but happy with his Bundesliga lot.

That hasn’t appeared to have stopped the vultures circling for the youngster who seems to have everything in his locker to go right to the very top.

Renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed in a chat with Empire of the Kop that Liverpool are certainly interested in his services, but they’ll have a fight on their hands.

That’s because Romano also noted that Chelsea and others will put themselves in the picture when the time is right.

