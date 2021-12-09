Fabrizio Romano has perhaps shown a bit of a soft spot for Liverpool as he criticised the way Mohamed Salah was overlooked in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Watch the video below as Romano discussed some of the rankings with Empire of the Kop, suggesting that Salah deserved better after his special performances in recent times…

??"I'm really disappointed for players like Haaland and Salah because I think they deserved something different."@FabrizioRomano weighs in on those controversial Ballon d'Or rankings and Salah's position ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/skDEOhgpze — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 9, 2021

Salah is undoubtedly one of the best in the world at the moment, and though Romano had no issue with Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski being at the top, he did suggest that the Egypt international deserved to finish higher up than someone like Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Italian reporter also expressed his view that defensive players are overlooked in these kinds of award ceremonies.