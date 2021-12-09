Video: Fabrizio Romano criticises Ballon d’Or ranking of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Fabrizio Romano has perhaps shown a bit of a soft spot for Liverpool as he criticised the way Mohamed Salah was overlooked in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Watch the video below as Romano discussed some of the rankings with Empire of the Kop, suggesting that Salah deserved better after his special performances in recent times…

Salah is undoubtedly one of the best in the world at the moment, and though Romano had no issue with Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski being at the top, he did suggest that the Egypt international deserved to finish higher up than someone like Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Italian reporter also expressed his view that defensive players are overlooked in these kinds of award ceremonies.

