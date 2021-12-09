Rangnick describes Man Utd youngster as “massive talent” but names two areas he must improve

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise onto Mason Greenwood after his performance against Young Boys last night.

It’s fair to say the German tactician seems to have been really impressed by what he’s seen of Greenwood so far, praising the quality of his finish for the goal against Young Boys, and also talking him up as an outstanding creator for the way he set up Fred’s goal at the weekend.

Speaking at his post-match press conference in the video below, Rangnick clearly has high hopes for Greenwood as he describes him as a “massive talent”, though he admits the 20-year-old can still improve physically and mentally…

Man Utd fans will be pleased to see how much enthusiasm Rangnick seems to have about Greenwood, with the former RB Leipzig boss clearly keen to work with him and ensure he fulfils his enormous potential.

The England international first broke into the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but one imagines working with a coach like Rangnick could have a huge impact on his career in the long-term.