Despite the fact that Man United have a new manager in Ralf Rangnick, the status quo for a number of first-team players would appear to remain the same.

It’s difficult to judge whether those fringe players will be given their chance over the entirety of Rangnick’s six-month tenure as manager, but United’s fans are convinced that one player has already made up his mind what he’ll be doing.

Against Young Boys, the Red Devils didn’t quite play a reserve side, but the starting XI was far removed from their usual line-up.

Jesse Lingard was one of those given a shot at Old Trafford.

However, the lacklustre way in which he played gives rise to the notion that the attacking midfielder has finally accepted that he sees his future elsewhere.

He enjoyed a wonderful loan spell at West Ham United last season, and his goals, assists and general all round play was one of the reasons why the Hammers were able to qualify for the Europa League.

The biggest mistake he made was being seduced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for his words – that Lingard would be an important player – were proven to be nothing more than hot air.