Mateta the key to Crystal Palace’s January transfer business

Patrick Vieira has an awful lot to contend with in the lead up to the festive calendar and beyond.

Wilfried Zaha going off to play in the African Cup of Nations in January is certainly one issue that the Frenchman could’ve done without.

Getting Jean-Philippe Mateta off of the books appears to be another problem that needs addressing sooner rather than later as it would appear Mateta leaving is key to Vieira being able to get to work in the January transfer market.

If the Crystal Palace manager is able to bring in a few new faces to complement what he already has in situ, it’s possible that the Eagles will fly up the table.

“If Tyrick [Mitchell], heaven forbid, got an injury that saw him out for a month, two or three, we would have to put something of a square peg in a round hole to fill that gap at left-back, and it’s not optimal,” Dan Cook said on the HLTCO podcast, cited by This is Futbol.

“I think that’s fair to say on every single level, so it’s certainly going to be interesting to see what we do with that loan space once Jean-Philippe Mateta has vacated the football club – I think it’s a case of when not if now.”

How Vieira would love to find another loan star such as Conor Gallagher, who has been a revelation since signing from Chelsea in the summer.

Getting Mateta out the door might be easier said than done, given that he’s only managed three appearances this season, however, St. Etienne are said to be interested.