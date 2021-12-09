Manchester City could reportedly be in a strong position to clinch the surprise transfer of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been one of the finest footballers in the world in recent years, and could be on his way out of Anfield soon if a new contract isn’t sorted out.

Salah’s current deal is due to expire at the end of next season, but that puts Liverpool under pressure to accept bids for him unless he extends his contract soon.

According to El Nacional, Man City are now leading the chase for Salah’s signature as Pep Guardiola looks to make a major raid on one of his biggest rivals.

LFC fans will be desperately hoping this doesn’t happen, but it’s inevitable that transfer rumours like this are going to arise as long as Salah’s future remains unresolved.

Salah would be a superb fit at a club like City, with Guardiola in need of an elite goal-scorer to replace the legendary Sergio Aguero.