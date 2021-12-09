Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted he was “annoyed” about how his team defended as Young Boys fought back to grab an equaliser at Old Trafford in last night’s Champions League clash.

The Red Devils were already through to the next round anyway, so Rangnick rotated his team and fielded some young players, but he still spoke afterwards about his frustration at the result.

Watch the post-match press conference video below as the German tactician felt Man Utd didn’t deal well with Young Boys’ pressing for the equaliser, whilst also acknowledging that his players had chances to go 2-0 up but didn’t take them…

United can certainly do better, but Rangnick is also unlikely to learn a huge amount about his squad from a game like this.

All in all, MUFC fans will surely feel it was the right call to give some senior players a rest for this game ahead of a busy schedule in the Premier League.