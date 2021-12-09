Arsenal are reportedly rivalling big clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for the transfer of Everton forward Richarlison.

The Brazil international has shone in the Premier League, including in the recent game for Everton against Arsenal, when he scored and also had two goals disallowed for offside.

In general, Richarlison was an absolute handful for Arsenal’s defence, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if he impressed Mikel Arteta as he’s now linked with the Gunners by Fichajes.

Arsenal will surely need to strengthen up front before too long, with Alexandre Lacazette nearing the end of his contract and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking horribly off-form.

Fichajes state that both these players could be heading out of the Emirates Stadium in the near future, and Richarlison seems ideal to breathe new life into Arsenal’s attack.

Still, the 24-year-old also looks like he’d be a valuable addition for a club like PSG, who face the prospect of losing Kylian Mbappe on a free next summer as he nears the end of his contract.

Richarlison might not be as big a name as the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi, but he’s surely good enough to make the step up to a bigger club.

Real Madrid would also likely benefit from bringing in the former Watford man, with Los Blancos likely to soon be in the market for a long-term replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema, while Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale are two under-performing attacking players who could do with replacing.