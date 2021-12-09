Video: Fabrizio Romano names three Serie A stars he expects to become Premier League transfer targets

Fabrizio Romano has spoken to Empire of the Kop about three Serie A players that fans in the Premier League might not know too much about, but who he thinks could be good signings for English clubs in the near future.

Watch below as Romano tips Torino defender Bremer as a top talent, and two lesser-known names in Tommaso Pobega and Davide Fratesi…

We so often hear from Romano about the latest transfer news, but it’s actually also refreshing to listen to the Italian reporter express his opinions on the players he likes, even if they’re not on the cusp of a huge move.

