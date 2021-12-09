Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly looking increasingly likely to leave the club on a free transfer.

The Germany international has been a star player for the Blues in recent times, but is heading towards the end of his contract, with speculation hotting up over where he could move next.

According to Eurosport, it now looks almost certain that Rudiger will leave Stamford Bridge, and the report claims that Chelsea’s rivals Tottenham have made a strong proposal to him.

This would be some statement by Spurs if they could pull it off, with Rudiger also strongly linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid by the Independent.

Rudiger joined Chelsea under Antonio Conte, so it could be the case that he’d be keen on a reunion with the Italian tactician in north London.

This would be a controversial move, however, as it’s not too often we see players move between these two London rivals.

Chelsea fans might be more sympathetic towards Rudiger for choosing a move abroad to a big name like Real Madrid, but they surely wouldn’t be at all impressed by the 28-year-old making something of a step down to Tottenham, which would suggest his departure is not all about footballing ambition.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but Chelsea fans are surely going to be very concerned, and the main priority now surely has to be a big-name centre-back signing as soon as possible.

CFC are going to be short of options at the back as Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also both heading towards the ends of their contracts.