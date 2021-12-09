Robbie Savage was a very proud father as he commentated during his son’s Manchester United debut against Young Boys last night.

Watch the video clips below as Savage responds to his son Charlie appearing for the Man Utd first-team for the first time in his career, in what was a very moving moment as the youngster took to the Old Trafford pitch in the Champions League…

"Coming on for Man Utd, Charlie Savage for Juan Mata…" "Wow, I never believed I'd say those words, what a proud day!" A lovely moment as @RobbieSavage8 introduces his son for his Man Utd debut ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/4NLKC4BTgv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021

Savage might not be everyone’s cup of tea as a commentator, but you can see how much this moment meant to him on a human level, and it’s lovely to see.

Red Devils fans will now hope Savage can end up being a key player for the club in the future, with the 18-year-old midfielder certainly looking like he has great potential.

See more from Savage on his son in the video below…