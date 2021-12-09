Arsenal ready to pay €40million for attacker who wants Premier League transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay around €40million for the transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary international has long looked like one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, and the Gunners would undoubtedly benefit from bringing in an attacking player of his quality after the struggles of the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Martin Odegaard.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal look set to try offering around €40m for Szoboszlai, who is also keen on the prospect of a move to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get this deal done, but one imagines there’s a decent chance other big names will soon be in for the talented 21-year-old.

Szoboszlai looks like he’d be a fine fit for Arsenal, but a talent like him might also feel tempted to wait for better offers to come in.

Chelsea, for instance, could also do with making changes in attack after a lack of impact from the likes of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, so Szoboszlai might do well to wait and see if someone like them shows an interest.

Arsenal might, on the other hand, be seen as a decent stepping stone club, but are perhaps unlikely to be more than that at the moment as they struggle to establish themselves as serious contenders for silverware or for Champions League qualification.