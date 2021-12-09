Renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, didn’t hold back when talking to Empire of the Kop about the proposed European Super League.
Despite the supposed collapse of the league when all of the English clubs invited pulled out after a fan backlash, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are three clubs that are still, theoretically, driving the project.
However, whatever is being discussed is being done behind the scenes and that’s something that clearly troubles Romano, who believes fan involvement is the key to the project being successful.
??”We need to involve the fans in the decisions… and not to work behind the scenes in 48 hours to change football.”@FabrizioRomano shares his thoughts on the European Super League and the possibility of a mixed league ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/xjNYTEcxwj
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 9, 2021