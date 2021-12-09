Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion has been officially postponed.

As per Sky Sports, the match that was set to take place on Sunday at 2pm has been postponed following a mass outbreak of Covid-19 at the club which has seen eight players and five members of staff test positive for the virus.

Tottenham have already been forced to postpone their Europa Conference League game against Rennes because of the outbreak at the club.

The outbreak has led to Spurs boss Antonio Conte saying he was scared about the situation.

The North London outfit’s next few fixtures are also now in doubt because of the outbreak, with fixtures against Leicester City on December 16 and Liverpool on December 19 now labelled with question marks over whether they will go ahead or not.

The news comes on the same week that it was confirmed that fans attending football matches will now need to provide proof of their vaccination status, now requiring a vaccine passport in order to enter any venues.

There is no doubt that Spurs will feel the long term affects of this outbreak, with athletes across multiple disciplines who have suffered from Covid-19 suffering from a dip in fitness levels upon their return to action.