Tottenham tipped to clear out three big names in the January transfer window

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton expects that Antonio Conte will make a number of changes to his squad in the January transfer window.

It’s been a tricky start to the season for Spurs, though things look to be on the up since Conte came in to replace Nuno Espirito Santo as manager..

One imagines Conte will now want to make changes to this Tottenham squad by making signings in January, and Hutton also believes some big names could be cleared out.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton named Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez as three senior names who could be shown the door by the Italian tactician.

“I think after that Mura game, it will have been a leveller to say to Antonio Conte where they actually are. The squad maybe isn’t as strong as he first thought,” Hutton said.

“There will be a lot of players who could be part of a clearout. Obviously, they are the big ones, the big names: Ndombele, Dele Alli, even Sanchez and some defenders.

“I still think a lot of these guys also have a lot to prove. Yes, he will have money to spend but I think he’ll have to clear some players out before they move forward.”