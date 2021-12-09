Video: Fuming Thomas Tuchel says “no one can be happy” with Chelsea’s last two games

Thomas Tuchel was very clearly not a happy man in his post-match press conference following Chelsea’s 3-3 draw with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Blues have conceded six goals in their last two matches, having been beaten 3-2 by West Ham at the weekend, with Tuchel’s side continuing to drop leads when they’re in a strong position.

Watch below as Tuchel refuses to discuss any individual performances, simply saying “no one can be happy” in his squad after the way they’ve been playing…

Chelsea fans will surely be concerned by Tuchel’s mood here, as the German tactician seems to be struggling for the first time in his highly successful reign at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel had an immediate impact when he took over as Chelsea boss in January, leading the club to glory in the Champions League and turning them into serious title contenders, but some cracks are now starting to appear.