Video: Celtic take the lead from the spot in five-goal thriller

Although it meant nothing in their Europa League campaign, the way in which Celtic took the game to Real Betis in the latter stages of Thursday night’s game was remarkable.

The Hoops had been leading thanks to an early goal from Stephen Welsh, before an own goal from Scott Bain drew the visitors level on 69 minutes.

Ewan Henderson restored the lead on 72, only for Borja Iglesias to equalise two minutes later.

On 78, David Turnbull finally put the game to bed from the spot.