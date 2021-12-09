Kieran Dewsbury-Hall has scored the first goal of his career for Leicester City, and what a vital goal it could be.

After going two nil down early on, The Foxes managed to mount a first half comeback and grabbed an ever so important equaliser as they bid to continue their Europa League campaign by progressing to the knockout stages.

The 23-year-old superbly arrowed a volley into the bottom corner after Napoli headed a corner away into his path.

You can watch the full video below.

Superb finish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall! ? Napoli are unable to clear and the Leicester City Academy graduate fires into the corner. What a match we have on our hands in Naples! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/gMW4bJNwCt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 9, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport.

Anything less than a draw in Naples and Leicester will be eliminated from the competition.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will want a repeat of the last 20 minutes of the first half for the entirety of the second half in order to see his team progress.