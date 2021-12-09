(Video) Leicester City academy graduate Dewsbury-Hall scores screamer to give Leicester vital Europa League lifeline

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall has scored the first goal of his career for Leicester City, and what a vital goal it could be. 

After going two nil down early on, The Foxes managed to mount a first half comeback and grabbed an ever so important equaliser as they bid to continue their Europa League campaign by progressing to the knockout stages.

The 23-year-old superbly arrowed a volley into the bottom corner after Napoli headed a corner away into his path.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport. 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Leicester concede a second to Napoli but hit straight back through Jonny Evans
Bayern Munich star midfielder out until next year with lung problem after catching Covid-19
Eddie Howe needs a miracle to keep Newcastle up and six players could be up for grabs in January as a result

Anything less than a draw in Naples and Leicester will be eliminated from the competition.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will want a repeat of the last 20 minutes of the first half for the entirety of the second half in order to see his team progress.

More Stories Kieran Dewsbury-Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.