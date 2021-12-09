Video: Leicester concede a second to Napoli but hit straight back through Jonny Evans

It’s been quite the Europa League tie in Naples this evening, with three goals going in during the first 27 minutes of play.

Adam Ounas had already put the hosts into the lead before some kamikaze defending from Leicester saw them go two behind, this time to an easy finish from Elif Elmas.

MORE: Salah’s wage demands

Fortunately for Brendan Rodgers, Jonny Evans’ goal just three minutes later gave the visitors a foothold in a game that they dare not lose, for fear of being bumped out of the competition in the tightest of groups, where only two points separate all four teams.

sd

JONNY EVANS PULLS ONE BACK! WHAT A GAME WE HAVE HERE ? pic.twitter.com/TLt5dLcFPU — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 9, 2021

Pictures from Russian TV and CBS Sports Golazo