It clearly wasn’t the start that Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester side were hoping for.

The Foxes had travelled to Naples in their final Europa League group game, where a win would guarantee them top spot and safe passage into the Round of 16.

After going close early on themselves, they were on their heels as Napoli swiftly got the ball up to Adam Ounas.

Despite being surrounded by Leicester defenders, he managed to get his shot away, and squeeze it into the far corner and beyond the despairing dive of Kasper Schmeichel.

