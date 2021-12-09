Mislav Orsic has scored a quite remarkable goal against West Ham United as Dinamo Zagreb look to confirm their playoff spot in the Europa League.

Orsic, who famously scored to knock Tottenham Hotspur out of the Europa League last season, cut inside from the left flank and bent a cross-cum-shot into the top corner that caught out deputy goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Those who watched their game against Chelsea might be feeling a sense of deja vu as Arthur Masuaku scored the winner against Chelsea from a similar position.

You can watch the full video below.

Mislav Orši? what a hit! ? No stopping that, arrowed into the top corner! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/Keg4M4hsyp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 9, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport.

West Ham are already through to the knockout rounds proper after finishing first in their group, so this game is a dead rubber for the team.

As a result, David Moyes has taken the opportunity to rotate his team heavily, giving minutes to five academy prospects who make up the entirety of the back four and the striker position.

Zagreb need at least a draw to go through to the playoff round with the new competition structure this year seeing the third place teams from the Champions League drop into the Europa League for a playoff against the teams who come second in their group.

Meaning a possible match up against Barcelona is on the cards.