West Ham's six academy debutants enjoy the moment after Europa League tie

It was a night to remember for West Ham United, their supporters and six of their academy stars.

That’s despite Mislav Orsic putting Dinamo Zagreb ahead with arguably the goal of the Europa League tie between the two teams. It was the only black mark on a reasonable night’s work.

After the game, Freddie Potts, Keenan Appiah-Forson, Sonny Perkins, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Baptiste and Emmanuel Longelo made sure to enjoy the atmosphere and the moment with the crowd and their families.

