David Moyes’ judgment certainly should be trusted given how well West Ham have performed during his second spell at the club.

Fourth in the Premier League, going well in the Europa League and in the last eight of the Carabao Cup, only a series of injuries is likely to derail their ambitions.

That’s something unfortunately beginning to hit home for the East Londoners, given that Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma are expected to be out long term.

Ogbonna isn’t expected to be back until the start of the 2022/23 season, and to that end, Moyes is looking on the continent for a high-quality replacement.

According to Calciomercato, cited by West Ham Zone, the club are expected to go back in for 27-year-old Juventus defender, Daniele Rugani, in January.

The player hasn’t been able to make his mark in Serie A this season and so may jump at the chance of some regular football.

A loan move is likely to be preferred initially, with a view to a potential permanent switch further down the line.