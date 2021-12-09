So far, so good for West Ham United and David Moyes.

Heading into the busy festive period, the Hammers are still right up neat the Premier League summit, are flying in the Europa League and have as good a chance as any of the last eight left in the Carabao Cup.

In short, aside from a few recent injuries, things couldn’t have gone too much better for the East Londoners.

Not everything is rosy in the London Stadium garden, however, as some players remain pretty unhappy with their own personal situation.

One of those is believed to be Croatian star, Nikola Vlasic, who has barely had a look in this season.

“It hasn’t quite worked for him yet at West Ham,” journalist, Paul Brown, was quoted as saying to Give Me Sport.

“It’s starting to look a little bit like Vlasic at Everton, where he couldn’t quite find a place in the team and nobody was quite sure what his best position was.

“He doesn’t look entirely comfortable at the moment.”

Though Vlasic can feel aggrieved that he hasn’t been given the opportunity of being able to showcase his skill set, he can’t really have too many complaints, given how well the Hammers have been playing.

It’s often said that you don’t change a winning team, though Said Benrahma is likely to play in the African Cup of Nations in January, meaning Vlasic could finally stake his claim then.