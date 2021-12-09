Liverpool fans are sure to be frustrated with a surprise piece of transfer news linking their former player Georginio Wijnaldum as a target for Arsenal.

The Netherlands international has endured a difficult time at Paris Saint-Germain since leaving Liverpool in the summer, and it looks like he could already be set for a move away on loan, with Arsenal a possible destination, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners could undoubtedly do well to land a player like Wijnaldum, whose quality and experience would surely make him a big upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in midfield, while Thomas Partey has also been pretty unconvincing.

Still, this is sure to hurt Liverpool fans, with Wijnaldum an iconic figure of the Jurgen Klopp era and a player that the Reds surely would rather have kept for longer.

Wijnaldum’s contract expired at the end of last season, allowing him to move to PSG on a free, but it looks now like everyone would have been better off if he’d stayed at Anfield.

The 31-year-old has not been as much of a key player at PSG, but would surely still be a regular in Klopp’s XI, with Liverpool yet to sign a replacement in midfield.

It would no doubt be frustrating to see that this departure to the French capital really wasn’t worth it, and that Wijnaldum could now be heading back to England so soon to play for one of Liverpool’s rivals.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but one imagines there’d be a fair few LFC supporters who’d welcome their club trying to re-sign Wijnaldum this winter if possible.