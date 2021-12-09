Wijnaldum lined up for reunion with former manager in transfer that would be hugely controversial at Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly a transfer target for the Reds’ rivals Everton.

The Dutchman left Anfield on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but he’s struggled to replicate his best form in the French capital and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

According to 90min, Wijnaldum has been offered to a number of English clubs, with Everton manager Rafael Benitez, also formerly of Liverpool, is said to be a big fan of the player.

Wijnaldum and Benitez were briefly together at Newcastle United a few years ago, and it would be some story if they were now both reunited at Liverpool’s biggest rivals Everton.

It was controversial enough of Benitez to accept the job at Goodison Park, but it would surely hurt LFC fans a great deal if he then went and signed one of their former heroes so soon after he left the club.

90min also names the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City and West Ham as potential suitors for the 31-year-old.

It would be interesting to see Wijnaldum back in the Premier League so soon, and one imagines he’d do a fine job for any of those clubs, even if he’s not had the best spell at PSG.