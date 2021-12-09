Newcastle United are reportedly one of the contenders to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international’s PSG future is already in doubt despite only leaving Liverpool for the Parc des Princes in the summer, with Mauricio Pochettino not making the new signing a regular in his side.

Wijnaldum has spoken publicly about not being entirely happy with how things have gone for him in Paris, and there’s been talk that he could head back to the Premier League with Arsenal.

According to Sport, Wijnaldum’s old club Newcastle could also be in contention for the 31-year-old’s signature following their recent Saudi takeover.

The Magpies will have fond memories of Wijnaldum’s time at St James’ Park, and he’d surely still have plenty to offer the club.

It would no doubt be frustrating for Liverpool fans, however, as many of them wouldn’t have wanted him to leave in the first place this summer.

It now looks like Wijnaldum’s decision was the wrong one, but it would be great to see a player of his calibre back in England again so soon.