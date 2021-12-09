Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester City are all reportedly among the clubs to have been offered the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international is struggling at PSG this season since his summer move from Liverpool, and there’s growing talk that he could be heading back to the Premier League.

Earlier today there were reports of Arsenal being interested in a loan deal for Wijnaldum, and now 90min claim that he’s been offered to a number of English sides.

The report states that Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester are among those to have been approached, and who are also showing a interest in snapping up the 31-year-old.

Wijnaldum was a star player for Liverpool for many years and would surely strengthen any of the teams mentioned above.

There’s no doubt the Dutchman has endured a difficult spell at the Parc des Princes, but he won’t have lost all that talent in just a few months.

Spurs would surely see him as an upgrade on someone like Tanguy Ndombele, while West Ham and Leicester could do with strengthening in the middle of the park in order to aid their hopes for push for European football this season.