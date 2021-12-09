Although Chelsea seemed far from complacent against Zenit in Wednesday night’s Champions League encounter, their eventual 3-3 draw could come back to haunt them.

A few changes to the starting line-up from Thomas Tuchel suggested that he, perhaps, thought that the Blues would have enough against their opponents to go through as group winners.

However, they were pegged back in the 94th minute, meaning they finished second behind Juventus.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jack Wilshere believes that Chelsea made a mistake in resting certain players, and it could come back to haunt them in the Round of 16.