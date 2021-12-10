Agent of Man United attacker confirms star wants to leave club in January

Manchester United are in a period of transition. Not only has interim manager Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Old Trafford dugout, but with the January transfer window fast approaching, several players could also find themselves moved on.

One player who appears desperate to move on in search of more playing time is wide-attacker Anthony Martial, who according to his agent Philippe Lamboley, would like to find a new club in January.

Lamboley, who spoke recently to Sky Sports News, said: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Martial, 26, has been with the Red Devils since his move from French side Monaco back in 2015.

Despite winning fans’ hearts after scoring a goal against arch-rivals Liverpool on his debut, Martial has always failed to really kick on.

With Rangnick now managing the side and Martial starting just two Premier League matches so far this season, it does appear that the France international feels his long-term future lies elsewhere.

Although it is not yet known what club may look to offer the 26-year-old an escape from his Old Trafford nightmare, one club previously linked with making a move has been Newcastle United (Stretty News).