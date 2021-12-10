Chelsea identify Leicester City defender as potential replacement for soon-to-be free agent

Chelsea is dangerously close to seeing Antonio Rudiger leave the club for free once his contract expires at the end of the season and according to recent reports, the Blues may have already identified the German’s perfect replacement.

That’s according to a recent report from Goal, who claims in an attempt to plan for the possible departure of Rudiger, as well as Andreas Christensen, who is also out of contract next summer, Thomas Tuchel has highlighted Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana.

The Blues are unlikely to make a move for Fofana during the January transfer window but could make a bumper approach next summer, assuming the French centre-back makes a full recovery from the long-term injury he suffered during pre-season.

MORE: Agent of Man United attacker confirms star wants to leave club in January

Since making his move to the King Power Stadium last summer from French side Saint Etienne in a deal worth a modest £31.5m, Fofana, 21, has grown to become one of the league’s most impressive defenders.

Best known for his ability to read the game, Fofana’s performances prior to his injury, had been catching the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Compared to a Ferrari by former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves, it is clear that the 21-year-old’s development could see him become a major talent for years to come.

Seeing Chelsea act on their interest will likely depend on whether or not they’re able to convince Rudiger to extend his stay in London. However, when it comes to replacements, Chelsea could do a lot worse than signing Premier League proven Fofana, even if he set to cost a lot more than the Foxes paid Saint Etienne for him just over 12-months ago.