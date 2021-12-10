Prior to suffering a COVID-19 outbreak and seeing their weekend game against Brighton and Hove Albion postponed, Tottenham Hotspur, now under the guidance of Italian manager Antonio Conte, were on a decent run of form and remain unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches.

Despite the Londoners’ recent upturn in form though, there are still some concerns over the squad’s ability to challenge for one of the Premier League’s top four spots.

Although the Lilywhites boast one of the most prolific striking partnerships in world football with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min – their defence still leaves a lot to be desired.

Despite keeping two clean sheets in their last two outings, having conceded five goals in the four games prior, Conte will undoubtedly be keen to shore up his backline as he looks to restore the 2018-19 Champions League finalists back to their best form.

Speaking recently to Football Insider, ex-Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes a priority for Conte will be to bring in some new defensive talent.

Not only does Agbonlahor think the Italian tactician will want Daniel Levy to sanction new signings, the former striker believes the Londoners have three centre-backs who are ‘not good’ to remain with the club.

“I just don’t think Rodon is good enough, to be honest,” Agbonlahor said. “Eric Dier I don’t think is good enough, Sanchez is not good enough.

“Spurs haven’t improved their centre-halves since Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were there.

“They were good centre-halves, they were strong.

“The centre-halves they have there are not good enough. I’m sure Conte, who bases his teams on their defence, will want to fix that problem by bringing in some centre-halves.”

Rodon looks the most likely to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite joining the club from Swansea just last summer, the Welsh defender has struggled for game time.

Having failed to start a single Premier League match so far this season, a January move would certainly provide the basis for the 24-year-old to reignite his stalling career.

Elsewhere, although Dier remains a first-team regular, having spent the majority of his career playing as a midfielder, the England international is far from being a natural centre-back.

As for Sanchez, the Columbian, who has featured five times for Conte, appears to be a part of his manager’s long-term plans.

Therefore, although the Londoners have been tipped to splash the cash in January (Football Insider), when it comes to freeing up spaces, Sanchez is perhaps the unlikeliest out of the trio to be sold.

