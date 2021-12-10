Man City set to open contract talks with fan-favourite in new year

Manchester City is expected to try and tie full-back Joao Cancelo down on a new contract in the new year.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Citizens view the Portuguese attacking defender as a ‘key player’ and could therefore offer him improved terms.

Cancelo, 27, was signed by Pep Guardiola back in 2019 following a move from Italian side Juventus.

Since his arrival in the Premier League, Cancelo has emerged as one of the country’s leading full-backs.

Now very much his manager’s first-choice left-back, that could pave the way for his employers to open contract talks next year.

Joao Cancelo has been one of Manchester City’s standout performers so far this season.

After so far featuring in 98 matches, the 27-year-old has directly contributed to 18 goals, in all competitions.

The Portugal international’s best moment of the season so far came during his side’s recent 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League.

Having used the outside of his boot to remarkably set teammate Raheem Sterling up, Cancelo’s most recent contribution will go down as one of the league’s best-ever assists.

Following what has been a sensational spell of form, should Cancelo agree to extend his contract, that would more or less guarantee he commits his best years to the blue half of Manchester and that will certainly be welcome news for Citizens fans.

