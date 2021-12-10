Ralf Rangnick considering offloading surprise Man United attacker

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick thinks very highly of both Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho. However, according to recent reports, the German’s desire to aid both youngsters’ development is set to come at a price.

That’s according to a recent report from El Nacional, who claims a surprise candidate to be offloaded by the German tactician is wide-attacker and fan-favourite Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, 24, has been with the Red Devils his entire career after signing up to their youth academy all the way back in 2005.

Despite bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Rashford’s career has somewhat stagnated over the last couple of seasons.

Not helped by a series of injuries, as well as an abysmal European Championships campaign earlier this summer that saw him miss a crucial penalty in the final, the 24-year-old has known no end to his recent struggles.

However, set to be offered a chance for a fresh start, Rashford is understood to be a target for Joan Laporta’s Barcelona, who have a long-standing interest in signing the England international.

The attacker wouldn’t come cheap though and is expected to cost around £60m (€70m), however, with Cristiano Ronaldo described as ‘untouchable’ and Rangnick reportedly preferring both Greenwood and Sancho, Rashford’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

These latest reports are likely to divide United’s fanbase.

With many fans adoring the English-ace and others not so keen, it is certainly going to be interesting to see how sections of the United-faithful react.

However, although Rangnick is expected to have a lot of control and say when it comes to the side’s transfer policy, given the fact Anthony Martial also looks out-of-sorts and has recently been linked with a January move away (Stretty News), it may be wise for the German to stick with Rashford, at least for a little longer.

One thing is for sure though – with the German boss set to be in charge for at least six months, his success is likely to be measured, not just by league position, but also on whether or not he can restore £76.5m Sancho back to his best form and that may come at the expense of Rashford.