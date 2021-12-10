Rangnick may not end up staying with Man United as German has managerial change of heart

After making the decision to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month, Manchester United, now under the guidance of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, is enjoying an upturn in form.

Although the German has only led the side for two games, performances on the pitch are already appearing to turn around.

A 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on the German’s Old Trafford dugout kicked life in Manchester off with a bang, before a much-changed side drew 1-1 against Young Boys in the Champions League mean United are now unbeaten in their first two games under Rangnick.

However, with Rangnick impressing fans and pundits alike with his inspiring tactical know-how, although he is on a six-month contract, there are already large sections of the club’s fanbase who would welcome the German taking up a permanent position at the end of the season.

However, according to a recent report from Eurosport, Rangnick, although set for a two-year consultancy role within the Red Devils’ hierarchy at the end of the season, may end up opting to remain in first-team management.

It has been noted that should United decide against keeping the German as the side’s manager after six months, he may look to move to another Premier League club in order to stay within management.